The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released pictures of some houses which Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, allegedly purchased through illegal means.Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the commission, released the pictures on Wednesday, saying the properties were uncovered while the anti-graft agency was investigating the allegations of corruption against the former governor.Uwujaren alleged that Fayose purchased the properties with the money he purportedly received from the office of Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser.“In the course of investigating corruption allegations against ex-governor Ayodele Fayose, especially the N1.3billion which he collected from the office of the National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki, the Commission unearthed evidence that he laundered the funds into the acquisition of properties in choice locations in Abuja and Lagos,” Wilson said.Fayose walked into the agency’s headquarters on Tuesday just as Kayode Fayemi, his successor, was being sworn in.It can be recalled that EFCC has obtained a court order to detain Fayose for two weeks.Below are pictures of the houses: