



Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has regained freedom after 13 days in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





Fayose, who is facing trial for alleged money laundering and abuse of office, walked into the commission’s head office in Abuja on October 16.





He was subsequently flown to Lagos and arraigned at a federal high court in Ikoyi. The court granted him a N50 million bail on Wednesday.





He was asked to provide a surety with landed property in Lagos. His guarantor is also required to have three-year tax clearance in Lagos. He could not fulfil his bail condition immediately.





Lere Olayinka, spokesman of the former governor, said he regained freedom on Monday evening.





Writing via his Twitter handle, Olayinka said the former governor will return to court on November 16.



Thank you Nigerians. Fayose just regained his freedom. He left the Federal High Court, Ikoyi a few minutes ago.We will meet @officialEFCC at the court from November 19.Thank you Nigerians. October 29, 2018

