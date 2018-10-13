



The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has presented a handover note to the state’s Head of Service, Dr. Gbenga Faseluka.





The event took place during the special State Executive Council meeting, at the new Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti on Friday.





Fayose, speaking at the council’s meeting witnessed by some traditional rulers, thanked the people of the state for the opportunity to serve.





He said, “What has a beginning must have an end. It is not the number of years spent but the quantity and quality of achievements.

“I thank the people of the state for their cooperation and urge them to extend same to the incoming administration.





“There should never be a vacuum; our priority must be Ekiti in the discharge of our duties.





“I’m a man who came, saw and conquered. I can’t finish all. I have done my best. History will be kind to me as a man who has given his best to the people.





“I will remember you all for your support. I bear no grudges against anyone.”





Fayose also said he would be available to answer any question on his administration.