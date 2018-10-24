



Mr . Lere Olayinka , the media aide to ex - Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose , has said that his principal is not worried about the planned probe of the N10 bn supplementary budget that he signed in the twilight of his tenure.The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Tuesday constituted a three - man panel to probe the N10 bn supplementary budget , which Fayose signed on September 14, 2018 , about a month to the end of his tenure.The probe panel was set up at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Adeniran Alagbada , on Tuesday.Reacting to the planned probe on Wednesday , Olayinka said Fayose was not perturbed about the probe , adding that it was funny that the Ekiti lawmakers planned to probe a budget which they approved.Speaking with our correspondent on the premises of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi , Lagos, where Fayose had been charged with an alleged fraud of N2 . 2 bn , Olayinka said , “We ’ re not worried about the probe.“It was the House that passed the budget before the ( former ) governor signed it; so , if the House is now saying it is probing what it passed, it means the House will be probing itself . ”Olayinka reiterated Fayose ’ s argument that he did no wrong by signing the supplementary budget on September 14, 2018 , because Governor Kayode Fayemi also signed a supplementary budget on September 15 , 2014 during his first term as Ekiti State Governor.