The former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode yesterday accused the Federal Government of persecuting former Governor Ayodele Fayose.Fani-Kayode was at the Federal High Court in Lagos in solidarity with Fayose during his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering.The former minister, who is also on trial for alleged money laundering in the same court, said Fayose was being oppressed.Speaking with reporters after the court session, Fani-Kayode said: “I believe in the virtues of courage, loyalty and faith in God.“I believe in loyalty to country, family, friends and political party. I am a patriot and I believe in loyalty to Nigeria.“I also believe in the unity of Nigeria. I believe in loyalty to friends, through thick and thin.“Fayose is my friend and that is why I am here. He stood with me during my travails and I am constrained to stand with him during his.“I am not a fair-weather friend: I am a real friend and I will always stand with the persecuted, the cheated, the marginalised, the voiceless and the oppressed.“Fayose is being persecuted like so many other leaders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that is why I am here: to stand firm and show solidarity with him.”