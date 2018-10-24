



Lere Olayinka, spokesman of Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, says his principal has thrown a challenge to President Muhammadu Buhari’s men by submitting himself for investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





Olayinka made the remark at the federal high court, Ikoyi, where Fayose is facing trial for alleged money laundering and charges bordering on financial misappropriation.





The former governor was granted bail to the tune of N50 million and the case adjourned till November 19.





Listing the names of some prominent politicians in the All progressives Congress (APC), Olayinka said there are complaints against them that are worth investigating.





“It is a challenge to the APC-led federal government. Fayose has thrown a challenge to them. Those who are being accused among them should also do the same. They should also go to the EFCC and say here I am… I have come to clear my name, I’m submitting myself to be investigated and to be prosecuted if need be,” he said.





“I read yesterday that the APC chairman went to court to say that he should not be tried. He should rather go to EFCC and submit himself to be investigated like Ayo Fayose has done. That is how Nigeria should be run.





“When somebody accuses you of committing a crime, it is better for you to also come out and say ‘here I am, I did not commit this crime, let us go through the normal judicial process so that I will be able to clear my name.





“That is what President Buhari’s men should do. That is what APC people should do. That is what the likes of Kayode Fayemi should do.





“When we were in government, I personally submitted a petition to the EFCC against Kayode Fayemi, the house of assembly did the same, the SSG did the same, the EFCC did not do anything on those petitions.





“We have records of petitions against the likes of Amaechi, we have records of complaints against the likes of former SGF Babachir Lawal, we have records about complaints against the chief of staff to the president, Abba Kyari and several people like that. They should also follow suit and do what former governor Fayose did and submit themselves to be investigated.”