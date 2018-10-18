Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was the cynosure of all eyes on Thursday as he joined other state governors for a meeting of the National Economic Council.The council chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has all state governors and relevant ministers as members.The meeting is holding inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Fayemi, a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, is attending the council’s meeting for the first time as Ekiti State Governor under the current dispensation having been inaugurated on Tuesday.He arrived the venue of the meeting at about 10.54am to the embrace of his colleagues who felicitated with him on his election and inauguration.Cameramen and photographers were seen struggling to take his shots as he went round the hall exchanging greetings with his colleagues.The meeting started at about 11.05am when Osinbajo arrived.