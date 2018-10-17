Former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has described the statement credited to Governor Kayode Fayemi that his administration was an error as a mere political statement that shouldn’t be taken serious.Fayose, who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in a press statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, said that the Ekiti people knew that his administrations both the first and second, were never an error, rather they brought unparalleled blessings and development to the state.Adelusi said, “We are not surprised by what Governor Fayemi said because in the first instance going by Nigeria and the kind of politics being played, he cannot praise the good works of Fayose and besides that, as a new governor he must say something to impress the people no matter how ridiculous it may be.” If Fayemi said the administration of Fayose is an error, then the road projects, the High Court Complex, the Adunni Olayinka Women Development Centre, the new Governor’s Office, the Ministry of Finance building, the flyover bridge, the construction of chalets and renovation buildings in the Government House, among others are errors.” The old Governor’s Office used by Governor Fayemi during his first tenure was built by Fayose and now that providence has bestowed second term on his shoulder, he will operate from the new Governor’s Office also built by Fayose. Are these errors as well? We stand to be corrected that Fayose administration put in place 70 percent of the infrastructure in the state.“Governor Fayemi also accused the Fayose administration of plunging the state into debt of N120 billion. I want to reiterate that former Governor Fayose did not borrow a dime to run the state.The debt which Fayemi is referring to are the loans which he took from the Capital Market and commercial banks. This debt was restructured by the Federal Government for easy payment. If Governor Fayemi is sure of what he is saying, let him bring out evidence or set up a probe panel. Governor Fayose is ready to appear before whichever panel.He said he would submit himself to the EFCC and he did that. No state can borrow without the approval of the Federal Ministry of Finance and Debt Management Office ( DMO).” We will advise Fayemi not to think the people of the state are gullible and can be hoodwinked into believing lies and cheap propaganda. Already people are counting the number of days he has left in office and it is better Fayemi starts building on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor and stop chasing shadows,” he said.