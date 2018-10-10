President Muhammdu Buhari, serving and past governors are billed to grace the inauguration of the Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on October 16.The invitation has also been extended to the outgoing governor, Ayodele Fayose, it was learnt on Wednesday.Part of the programme lined up for the ceremony is a lecture entitled, “Reclaiming Our Land, Restoring Our Values, Ekiti of my Dream,” to be delivered by a renowned poet, Prof. Niyi Osundare.Fayemi, who spoke through the chairman of the inauguration’s Media and Publicity sub-committee, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said the incumbent governor was duly invited and that the prerogative to attend the inauguration was that of Fayose.“The committee for Dr. Fayemi’s inauguration has been communicating with those working on the side of the government.“The government also graciously gave us the use of some of its facilities, so we have beenworking together.“President Buhari attaches much interest to the ceremony, because of the love he has for Ekiti and he will also be attending as the father of the nation.“All the state governors have been invited and Governor Fayose, being the outgoing Ekiti governor, is free to attend,” Oyebode said.He said the post-inauguration ceremony would feature a town hall meeting across the three senatorial districts of the state, where Fayemi would rub minds with stakeholders on how best to confront the challenges militating against the people.