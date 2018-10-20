 Fani-Kayode reveals what Nnamdi Kanu told him about Buhari, 2019 elections | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Fani-Kayode reveals what Nnamdi Kanu told him about Buhari, 2019 elections

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Saturday revealed that he spoke with the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Fani-Kayode, in a post on his Twitter page, said Kanu who suddenly reappeared in Jerusalem, promised to work with him to vote out President Buhari in 2019.

He tweeted: “I just received a call from my brother Nnamdi Kanu.

“I am delighted that he is alive and well. I commend his strength and courage even as I marvel at the loyalty, resilience, and commitment of his lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor and IPOB.

“We have agreed to work together to VOTE Buhari out.”

Meanwhile, the pro-Biafra leader is set to speak for the first time since he resurfaced in Jerusalem on Friday.

A statement by Emma Powerful, the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, disclosed that Kanu will address Biafrans on Sunday, October 21, at 6pm.

