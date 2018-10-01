



A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Sunday called recently-resigned Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan “dumb and poor”.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain faulted Alhassan’s refusal to heed his earlier caution for her to dump the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Alhassan, better known as Mama Taraba, had resigned her ministerial appointment, after she was disqualified by the ruling APC from contesting the governorship seat of her state.





According to her, it would be out of place for her to remain as a minister in the government when the party that formed the government does not find her qualified to be a governor.





She stated that she felt betrayed and let down by the party.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode said Alhassan was humiliated and pushed out of APC despite his earlier advice to her.





In a tweet, he wrote: “Few months ago I advised Aisha Alhassan that she should leave Buhari and APC before they humiliate her,push her out and insult her.





“She responded by insulting me. Now they have humiliated her, pushed her out and called her a “hypocrite that was working for PDP”. Poor, dumb Aisha!”