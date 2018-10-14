The travel ban placed on some prominent Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari affected mostly chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





They include 13 former governors, a former acting governor and seven ex-ministers who served under the previous administration.





Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, had announced that at least 50 Nigerians being probed for alleged corruption have been placed on a watch list.





Some of those on the list are facing trial for various corruption-related offences.





They include Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state and director-general of the presidential campaign of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as well as Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state.





Also on the list is Innocent Umezulike, former chief judge of Enugu state who was in 2017 arraigned for alleged corruption. However, Umezulike died in June, even before the new executive order was signed by the president.





Former governors affected are Saminu Turaki (Jigawa), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa), Adebayo Alao-Akala (Oyo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Rasheed Ladoja (Oyo), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia) and Danjuma Goje (Gombe).





Other former governors banned from travelling are Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Muazu Babangida Aliyu (Niger); Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu); Sule Lamido (Jigawa); Gbenga Daniel (Ogun); Ibrahim Shehu Shema (Katsina) and Ahmadu Fintiri, former acting governor of Adamawa.





The ex-ministers are Bashir Yuguda and Nenadi Usman, former ministers of finance; Jumoke Akinjide and Bala Mohammed, former ministers of the federal capital territory; Abba Moro, former minister of interior; and Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation.





Former service chiefs affected include Alex Badeh (defence staff), AD Jibrin (naval staff), Mohammed Dikko and Adesola Amosu (air staff) as well as Sunday Ehindero (police).





Also affected are Raymond Dokpesi, chairman emeritus of AIT/Raypower; Waripamowei Dudafa, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan; Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, a former judge of the federal high court; and Olisah Metuh, former PDP spokesman.





Others are Jide Omokore, a businessman, Ricky Tarfa and Dele Belgore, senior advocates of Nigeria.