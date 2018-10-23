The first round draw mainly involves teams in the English League One and League Two.
The draw started around 7:10pm on Monday and lasted for about 20 minutes.
Here is how teams were drawn:
1.Haringey Borough v AFC Wimbledon
2 Maidstone United v Macclesfield Town
3 Ebbsfleet United v Cheltenham Town
4 Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic
5 Swindon Town v York City
6 Mansfield Town v Charlton Athletic
7 Torquay United v Woking
8 Scunthorpe United v Burton Albion
9 Port Vale v Sunderland
10 Aldershot Town v Bradford City
11 Grimsby Town v MK Dons
12 Chorley v Doncaster Rovers
13 Alfreton Town v Fleetwood Town
14 Bromley v Peterborough United
15 Southport v Boreham Wood or Dagenham & Redbridge
16 Plymouth Argyle v Stevenage
17 Chesterfield v Billericay Town or Taunton Town
18 Lincoln City v Northampton Town
19 Barnet v Bristol Rovers
20 Yeovil Town v Stockport County
21 Bury v Dover Athletic
22 Gillingham v Hartlepool United
23 Oxford United v Forest Green Rovers
24 Tranmere Rovers v Hemel Hempstead Town or Oxford City
25 Accrington Stanley v Colchester United
26 Barnsley v Notts County
27 Shrewsbury Town v Salford City
28 Metropolitan Police v Newport County
29 Walsall v Coventry City
30 Rochdale v Gateshead
31 Hitchin Town or Leatherhead v Solihull Moors
32 Sutton United v Slough Town
33 Guiseley v Cambridge United
34 Exeter City v Blackpool
35 Luton Town v Wycombe Wanderers
36 Morecambe v Warrington Town or FC Halifax Town
37 Crewe Alexandra v Carlisle United
38 Southend United v Crawley Town
39 Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United v Portsmouth
40 Weston Super Mare v Harrogate Town or Wrexham
