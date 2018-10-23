The draw for the first round of the FA Cup was held Monday evening.The first round draw mainly involves teams in the English League One and League Two.The draw started around 7:10pm on Monday and lasted for about 20 minutes.Here is how teams were drawn:1.Haringey Borough v AFC Wimbledon2 Maidstone United v Macclesfield Town3 Ebbsfleet United v Cheltenham Town4 Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic5 Swindon Town v York City6 Mansfield Town v Charlton Athletic7 Torquay United v Woking8 Scunthorpe United v Burton Albion9 Port Vale v Sunderland10 Aldershot Town v Bradford City11 Grimsby Town v MK Dons12 Chorley v Doncaster Rovers13 Alfreton Town v Fleetwood Town14 Bromley v Peterborough United15 Southport v Boreham Wood or Dagenham & Redbridge16 Plymouth Argyle v Stevenage17 Chesterfield v Billericay Town or Taunton Town18 Lincoln City v Northampton Town19 Barnet v Bristol Rovers20 Yeovil Town v Stockport County21 Bury v Dover Athletic22 Gillingham v Hartlepool United23 Oxford United v Forest Green Rovers24 Tranmere Rovers v Hemel Hempstead Town or Oxford City25 Accrington Stanley v Colchester United26 Barnsley v Notts County27 Shrewsbury Town v Salford City28 Metropolitan Police v Newport County29 Walsall v Coventry City30 Rochdale v Gateshead31 Hitchin Town or Leatherhead v Solihull Moors32 Sutton United v Slough Town33 Guiseley v Cambridge United34 Exeter City v Blackpool35 Luton Town v Wycombe Wanderers36 Morecambe v Warrington Town or FC Halifax Town37 Crewe Alexandra v Carlisle United38 Southend United v Crawley Town39 Chippenham Town or Maidenhead United v Portsmouth40 Weston Super Mare v Harrogate Town or Wrexham