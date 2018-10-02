



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified Suleiman Abba, former inspector-general of police (IGP), from the senatorial race.





Yekini Nabena, spokesman of the ruling party, in a statement on Tuesday.





Abba had sought to contest the Jigawa south senatorial district election under the platform of the APC in 2019.





“The National Working Committee (APC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not cleared former Inspector-General of Police, Barr. Suleiman Abba to contest the Party’s Jigawa South Senatorial District Primaries,” the statement read.





“Barr. Suleiman Abba’s name was erroneously included in the list of NWC-cleared aspirants.”





More to follow…