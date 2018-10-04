A second-string Arsenal enjoyed a 3-0 win in Azerbaijan against Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday while AC Milan beat Greece’s Olympiakos 3-1.Eighteen-year-old Emile Smith Rowe, a product of the club’s academy was on target as the Gunners maintained their winning start in the competition.Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi also scored for Unai Emery’s side who sit atop Group E with six points.Milan trailed to a Miguel Angel Guerrero goal at the San Siro but a late flurry of goals ensured victory for Gennaro Gattuso’s side.Patrick Cutrone scored twice for the Italians and Argentine Gonzalo Higuain was also on target as Group F side Milan also made it two wins out of two.RB Salzburg came back from a goal down to beat Scotland’s Celtic 3-1 in Austria.Odsonne Edouard’s cool finish put Celtic in front in the second minute but Munas Dabbur and Takumi Minamino scored after the break.Celtic’s James Forrest was sent off after a foul in the area and Dabbur slotted home the resulting penalty to put the game beyond Brendan Rodgers’ side.Substitute Lucas Alario scored a brace for Bayer Leverkusen in their 4-2 win over Cypriot side AEK Larnaca.Last year’s runners-up Marseille are in action later against Cypriot side Apollon as are Sevilla, winners of the competition three times between 2013 and 2016, and Chelsea. (Reuters/NAN)