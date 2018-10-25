Enyimba have been eliminated from this year’s CAF Confederations Cup.The People’s Elephants lost 2-1 to Raja Casablanca in Morocco on Wednesday night, in the second leg of their semi-final clash.The hosts took the lead, after pouncing on Isiaka Oladuntoye’s error in the first half.Oladuntoye then put the ball into his own net late on in the game, before substitute Abdulrahman Bashir grabbed a consolation goal.Raja will now face AS Vita of Congo in the final, after they eliminated the Nigeria flagbearers 3-1 on aggregate.On their part, Vita Club dumped out Al Masry of Egypt, after they trounced them 4-0 earlier in the day.