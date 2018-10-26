



The Kaduna State Government has mourned the death of HRH Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima.





Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, made the announcement in a statement on Friday.





“We mourn this quintessential traditional ruler who was killed by his abductors in the early hours of today”, he said.





“We are pained and heartbroken that criminal elements have taken away from us a man who did his best for peace and harmony in our state.





“The Kaduna State Government extends its condolences to the family of this revered leader and to the people of the chiefdom he led with dedication and commitment.





“Following the abduction of the royal father, the security agencies and the government worked strenuously to secure his release.





“Government is shocked and disappointed by this unfortunate development. The government of Kaduna State and security agencies will pursue justice for this revered man.





“Dr. Galadima was a man of peace, a traditional ruler who consistently made positive contributions for the peace and tranquillity in his Chiefdom and the entire state. He was a gentleman to the core.





“Kaduna State has lost a cherished leader. Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on behalf of the government and people of the state extends deep sympathy to the immediate family and the people of the Adara Chiefdom.





“The government also wishes to appeal for calm in the chiefdom and beyond. The criminal elements who have done this heinous deed should not be allowed to further divide us.”