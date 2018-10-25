



There was mild drama at the Ekiti election tribunal on Wednesday as a witness to the petitioners disowned an exhibit tendered.





Aborisade Abolarin, who served as a polling unit agent for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged the tribunal not to use the exhibit.





The petitioners – the PDP and Olusola Kolapo, its candidate in the governorship election – had approached the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election.





The respondents in the suit are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi, who won the election, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





During the cross-examination, Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan, INEC counsel, asked Abolarin if his signature was on the form for polling unit 005, ward 9 IN Moba council.





“It is not my signature that is here (on the document). I disown this document,” NAN quoted him as saying.





Adeniyi Ibidunmoye, also a polling agent for the petitioners, said after counting of votes, PDP scored 219 votes as against the APC’s 115.





He added that some ballot papers cast for PDP were voided.





Asked why he has different signatures on his witness statement on oath and the one on the polling unit results sheet form, the witness said he uses two different signatures.





All the witnesses called by the petitioners complained of alleged deliberate voiding of valid votes meant for the PDP during the election.





The tribunal chaired by Suleiman Belgore adjourned hearing till Thursday.