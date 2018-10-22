The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees in Ekiti State has suspended its five-week-old strike.The suspension of the strike followed part payments of their accumulated leave bonus by the state government.The union had on September 14 embarked upon on an indefinite strike for alleged negligence of workers welfare and unpaid salary arrears among others by he immediate past administration of Governor Ayodele FayoseThe workers were aggrieved that despite their goodwill to the administration, the state government failed to honour an agreement signed recently at the Joint Account Allocation Committee of September 4.But in a communique issued after an emergency State Executive Council’s meeting in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, the NULGE expressed satisfaction with the response of the new Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.The communique signed by state’s President, Mr. Bunmi Ajimoko, and Secretary, Mr. Aleru Suleiman, read, “NULGE, Ekiti State, held an emergency meeting today, Sunday, 21st October, 2018, and resolved that since the money approved as part payment of 2016 leave bonus has dropped in various local government accounts and some staff members have started receiving alerts of the payment, the Union wishes to suspend over One-month-old strike action today.“All members of the Union are hereby directed to resume full activities at their various local government councils and boards and commissions from this day.“NULGE uses this medium to thank all her members for their patience, perseverance and solidarity during the course of our struggle.“Finally, the Union wishes to appreciate the government of Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for his prompt intervention.”