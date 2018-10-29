



Micheal Adedeji, a member of the Ekiti state house of assembly, who was shot in the head by gunmen on Friday, is dead.





Jackson Adebayo, publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, confirmed this to TheCable on Monday.





“The lawmaker died at the Federal Medical Center, Ido Ekiti, early this morning,”





He said the party would release a statement on the development later in the day.





Adedeji, a member of the PDP, was attacked while traveling along Ikere-Akure road.

The attack on Adedeji is the third on top politicians in the state in the last three months. In August, Bunmi Ojo, an associate of Segun Oni, a former governor of the state, was shot dead in Ado-Ekiti.





Two weeks ago, Moses Adeoye, treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, was killed at his residence.





More to follow…