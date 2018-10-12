An Ekiti State High Court on Friday refused to grant a motion seeking to restrain the Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, from dissolving the 16 local government councils.The application was filed by the state’s Association of Local Governments of Nigeria led by the Chairman of Ifelodun/Irepodun Local Government, Dapo Olagunju.In his ruling, Justice Abiodun Adesodun described the application as “unmeritorious, preemptive and speculative,” as there was no compelling fact in the application to warrant the granting of the order.The judge subsequently adjourned the substantive matter till October 22.The LG bosses filed the case through their lawyer, Obafemi Adewale, while Tajudeen Akingbolu and Adeoye Aribasoye appeared for Fayemi.Fayemi had challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the application on the grounds that the matter was speculative.All the Local Government chairmen are members of the Peoples Democratic Party, while Fayemi is of the All Progressives Congress.The Governor-elect is to assume office on Tuesday, October 16, when the tenure of the incumbent, Governor Ayodele Fayose, comes to an end.