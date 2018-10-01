President Muhammadu Buhari has said that efforts are underway by his government to end incessant herdsmen and farmers’ clashes across the country.Buhari said this in his national broadcast aired early on Monday to mark the nation’s 58th independence anniversary. He promised to deal decisively with perpetrators of violence. He urged stakeholders to resist the temptation of viewing the conflict as either religious or ethnic based.Buhari said, “The age-long conflict between herders and farmers that was being exploited by those seeking to plant the seeds of discord and disunity amongst our people, is being addressed decisively.“We will sustain and continue to support the commendable efforts by all including civil society organisations, local and states governments and our traditional and religious leaders in finding durable solution to this problem.“This being a transhumance issue, we are working with countries in our region that are also facing similar difficulties to complement our common efforts. “In this context, I must warn that the perpetrators of murder and general mayhem in the name of defending or protecting herders or farmers will face the full wrath of the law.“Meanwhile, we urge all peace-loving Nigerians to reject any simplistic portrayal, at home or abroad, of this conflict as either religious or ethnic-based.”