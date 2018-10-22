The Kwankwasiyya Youth Wing has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to commence the probe of the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over video clips showing the Governor allegedly receiving $5 million bribe.Briefing newsmen at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Kano on Sunday as part of activities to mark Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s 62nd birthday, the Chairman of the Movement, Alhaji Kabitu Getso Haruna, flanked by the PDP Guber candidate, Alhaji Abba Kabiru Yusuf and his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam and members of the Youth wing, stated that the allegations against such a high personality has dented the image of Kano State.”As a youth wing of Kwankwasiyya Movement, we would like to condemn the recent allegation of bribery, involving Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State in a video clip, shared to the public by an Online Media, DAILY NIGERIAN.”According to Haruna ” the allegation of this high personality has seriously damaged Kano State, as an Islamic hub in West Africa, the substance of the video content is capable of destroying the hard earned image of the State, the fabric of our society and the nation in general.”“ We call on the EFCC AND ICPC to as a matter of urgency wade into the matter of the alleged video, through transparent investigation, if only for the sake of the mush touted anti-corruption stance of President Muhammadu Buhari;s administration.”Haruna, who took a swipe on the administration of Governor Ganduje, said :” In Kano, the lost glory of the state over the past three years must not go unnoticed, it is very worrisome to have witnessed Governor Ganduje putting a distraction in all peoples-oriented and programmes, initiated by the immediate past administration of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”As a remedy to the alleged precarious situation in the state, the members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the Kano PDP said they are battle ready to wrest power from Governor Ganduje in 2019.”As for 2019 general elections, the Kwankwasoyya Youth Wing urge Kano citizens and Nigerians in general to massively reject APC at all levels, due to its failed promises for the past three years and support the PDP, come 2019 elections, the Youth wing will back Atiku to emerge victorious the polls.”