



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the detention of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.





Fayose, who reported to the EFCC office in Abuja yesterday, has been kept on detention following his refusal to refund the fund he allegedly got from the Office of the National Security Adviser.





Omokri wondered why the anti-graft agency would detain Fayose while Gov. Ganduje, who was recently caught on camera allegedly taking bribe, was still moving freely.





He tweeted, EFCC DETAINS Fayose, but APC RETAINS Ganduje.





“That is Buhari’s Nigeria for you. If APC members forge certificates, they are escorted to the airport to escape, like Kemi Adeosun.





“But if you are a PDP member, the police will escort you to court, like Senator Adele.”