Receiving the leadership of Qadiriyya Islamic Movement in Africa, yesterday at the State House, President Buhari noted that Muslim leaders have a duty to promote the principles and tenets of Islam as a religion of peace and justice.
The President said those who indoctrinate children and plant explosives on them to harm innocent people do not belong to any religion but ‘‘terrorists who should be identified and fought until they give up their evil ways.’’
President Buhari, who commended the Qadiriyya movement for promoting education, interfaith dialogue and good moral conduct in the society, expressed support for the proposed Islamic Centre in Abuja by the movement.
Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the Qadiriyya in Africa, Sheikh Qaribullah Kabara had congratulated the President on his emergence as his party’s candidate for the 2019 election.
He also commended the President on the achievements of his administration since coming into office, stressing the diversification of the economy, increased power supply and food sufficiency.
