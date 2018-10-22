 Edo Deputy Speaker impeached | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Edo Deputy Speaker impeached

2:14 PM 0
A+ A-

The deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Tiger Edoror has been impeached.

The impeachment followed a motion moved by the member representing Oredo East Constituency, Hon. Osaigboyo Oyoha, Channels reports.

Hon. Oyoha moved the motion, alleging financial misappropriation, anti-party activities and corruption against the former Deputy Speaker.


The impeachment process led to a rowdy session as the former Deputy Speaker and some of his loyalists tried to resist the action.

Details later…

YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top