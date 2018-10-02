The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South-West zone on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies not to victimise Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, after the expiration of his term as the state governor in a few weeks.In a communiqué issued at the end of the party’s stakeholders meeting in Ibadan, the PDP also condemned the role of the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission in the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.At the meeting were Chief Olabode George; the national vice chairman (South-West), Eddy Olafeso; Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Olusola Eleka; Deputy Publicity Secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi; and the Zonal Secretary, Bunmi Jenyo.The communiqué read, “We take with a serious view the recent Osun State governorship election, and note sadly that it was grossly compromised, neither free nor fair but an outright stealing of PDP’s victory as given freely by the people of the state to our candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke. We declare our disappointment in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for his inability to preside over a nation where votes must count.“We also give due cognisance to the earlier conducted Ekiti State election and the serious assault and battery of the state governor, Ayodele Fayose, the conduct of the election itself, the massive vote-buying that characterised it, the vote stealing and compromised posture of INEC, hence, reject the election result as it does not represent the electoral desire of the people.“Therefore, we support our candidates in the two aforementioned elections in Osun and Ekiti states to take concrete legal actions to recover their mandates from the roguish APC that is now becoming notorious for election rigging.“We also note that Governor Fayose’s tenure comes to an end in a couple of weeks from now. Therefore, we wish him well in his future endeavours. We, however, observe that the Buhari administration has clearly indicated its desire to intimidate and harass him. This attitude is cheap and very pedestrian. We declare our solidarity with Governor Fayose and promise to stand firm in his support in the event of the prosecution of petty vendetta against his person.”