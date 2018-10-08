



President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to all the aspirants who lost out in the primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to abandon the party.





In a statement by Garba Shehu, his spokesman, the president pleaded with them to demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship.





He advised the aspirants to learn from Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos state, who lost his reelection bid but accepted it in good faith.





“In every competition, someone has to win and someone has to lose, but those who lost should not abandon the party or lose their enthusiasm for the advancement of the party,” the statement read.





“The larger interest of our party is greater than our individual ambitions, and we should, therefore, work together for its success, despite our losses.





“In politics, we shouldn’t lose hope permanently because tomorrow could present another opportunity for us to contest again and win.





“Losers of the primaries should always put the party first because we are in it together to serve the country, and I am always proud of our members who demonstrate sportsmanship and a good party spirit.”





Buhari congratulated the winners and asked them not to mock those who lost out in the race.