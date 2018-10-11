



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has stated that the lower chamber would resist any further attempt to frustrate the enactment of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.





According to him, failure to do so would be indicative of a desire not to improve on the successes recorded in the 2015 elections.





He said this yesterday while delivering a speech to mark the resumption of the House from its annual recess at the National Assembly.





Members of the House of Representatives resumed business fully on Wednesday after taking Tuesday off to mourn their deceased colleague, Funke Adedoyin.





Speaking, Dogara said the passage of the Bill was important in order to quell fears that some forces intend to manipulate the forthcoming elections by exploiting identified loopholes in the Electoral Act currently in force.





He explained that the new Electoral Act amendment Bill had provisions that were designed to guarantee free, fair and transparent elections in Nigeria, entrenched the Smart Card Reader and electronic transmission of results, among others.





He also added that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Supplementary budget Bill must also be accorded expeditious consideration.





His words: “As we settle down to business, let me reiterate that the INEC Supplementary budget Bill must be accorded expeditious consideration.





“Furthermore, the pending issue of the Electoral Act amendment Bill, which was unfortunately vetoed by Mr President, must also be expeditiously considered and passed.





“The new Electoral Act amendment Bill has provisions that are designed to guarantee free, fair and transparent elections in Nigeria. The amendment Bill entrenches the Smart Card Reader and electronic transmission of results among others.”





“Any further attempt to frustrate the passing into law of the Bill, will be indicative of our desire not to improve on the successes of the 2015 general elections further fueling the fears that some including our international partners have about some forces who intend to manipulate the forthcoming elections by exploiting identified loopholes in the Electoral Act currently in force,” he added