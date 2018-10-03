



Senator Dino Melaye was on Tuesday affirmed as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flagbearer for Kogi West senatorial district for the 2019 general election.





There was a twist in the primary as four other contenders in the race were not cleared by the party screening committee while two others stepped down for the Senator who just returned from the APC to the party.





Those who stepped down for Melaye were former commissioner of local government and chieftaincy affairs, Tolorunjuwon Faniyi and the current Reps member representing Kabba/bunu/ ijumu federal constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf.





Those not cleared for the primary included Sunday Karimi, member representing Yagba federal constituency, former acting governor of the state, Clarence Olafemi, Henry Ojuola and Ganiyu Salaudeen all from the Yagba federal constituency who felt it was their turn to produce the next senator.

The affirmation primaries was conducted at the Prestige hotels in Kabba, headquarters of the senatorial district.





Returning officer for the exercise, Mr. Jude Sule said Melaiye scored all the delegates votes from the seven council areas that made the district.





The exercise which was peaceful was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and some security personnel.





Reacting after the exercise, Melaiye said the affirmation was “Shocking but not surprising” bearing in mind that he has represented the axis wonderfully at the upper champer of the national assembly.





He said the decision of the party to endorse him will act as a tonic for him to work more for the district when he eventually wins his secord term bid.





He, however, appealed to all other aspirants who were aggrieved about his choice for the party to let go of their anger and join hands with him to rid the state and the country of the bad governance of APC, both at the state and national level.





Meanwhile, tension was said to be very high at Idah, venue of the Kogi East senatorial district where seven aspirants, including the incumbent senator Attai Aidoko are vying for the conveted seat.





As at 6:00pm, the delegates were said to still be endlessly waiting for the arrival of the voting materials.





In a similar development, the central senatorial district is said to be in disarray as the three aspirants are also waiting for the election materials from the PDP headquarters.