



The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari over the lingering issue of his WAEC certificate.





President Buhari, who is the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, failed to submit his credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Wednesday.





Recall that various candidates’ credentials were made available to reporters in Abuja on Thursday and President Buhari only submitted an affidavit where he claimed that his credentials were with the Secretary of the Military Board.





In his affidavit to the electoral umpire, Buhari explained, “I am the above-named person and the deponent of this affidavit herein. All my academic qualification documents as filled in my Presidential form, APC/001/2015 are currently with the Secretary of the Military Board as of the time of this affidavit.”





Reacting to the development, Melaye tweeted, “Atiku submitted His certificates to INEC, Buhari submitted excuses to INEC.





“It’s okay! Law must prevail.”