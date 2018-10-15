The Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led by Seriake Dickson is currently meeting with aspirants who contested the Presidential ticket, which was was eventually won by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar last week.The meeting which commenced at the Maitama, Abuja residence of the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, according to an insider source, is aimed at enjoining all those who felt aggrieved in one way or the other, at the Port Harcourt convention to rally behind Atiku in the 2019 elections.A member of the committee and the governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku arrived the Maitama residence of Dickson a few minutes after 12PM from where they drive off to Tambuwal’s posh residence at Ikogosi street, Maitama, Abuja.