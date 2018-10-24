



Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, says he has no plans of leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





There has been speculation that he may defect from the PDP because he is aggrieved with the way he has been treated by the party.





But in a statement posted on Facebook, he said: “In the past 24 hours, I have been inundated with calls from friends and political associates seeking clarification on the rumours of my departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has dominated the media.





“Let it be known that my path in politics is in the hands of the Almighty God, who has indeed been very faithful and gracious to me. I’m very grateful to God for this.

“My vision in politics is a system that works for everybody, a social and political environment where everybody, every section, and every tribe not only counts, but is also seen to count. As leaders, we must be mindful of this, for any system built on anything less will not endure.





“I am grateful to you – members of my family, my friends, political associates, and admirers across Nigeria and beyond – for your uncommon concern. I am indeed humbled by your kind words of solidarity and support. Please, rest assured that I am still in the PDP.”









Meanwhile, sources close to the senator have said that he is not happy about the “use and dump” attitude of the major opposition party.





One of the sources said apart from not being consulted in picking a running mate to Atiku Abubakar, presidential flagbearer of the PDP, Ekweremadu did not make an input in the composition of Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).





Senate President Bukola Saraki who recently returned to the PDP is the director-general of the council.





The source said Ekweremadu became the “bastion” of the PDP when everything was bleak.





“Not only is the senator’s name missing on the list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), he just heard it in the news like every other person and made no inputs. So, they don’t need any soothsayer to know that there is a serious gang-up against Ekweremadu,” the source said.





“Why was Ekweremadu charged to court with distinguished senator Saraki over senate standing rule? Why has he been harassed by the law enforcement agencies for the past three years? Why was his official guest house raided by the police? Why has he been subjected to media trial? Why did the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lay siege to his home to forcefully remove him and senate president? It was all because of PDP.





“So, the general feeling in his camp is that he has been used and dumped and should, therefore, take a serious look at his future with the PDP. But I know Ekweremadu has not yielded to such pressures yet.”





Another source said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been wooing the deputy senate president to join its fold but he has refused to because of the “south-east interest”.