



Ovation International publisher, Dele Momodu, has reacted the news that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has picked the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as his running mate ahead of the 2019 elections.





This was confirmed after both men met at Atiku’s home in Abuja on Friday to hold talks.





Writing on Twitter shortly after, Momodu congratulated Obi and wished both men the best of luck.





He wrote: “Congratulations to Dr. Peter Obi on your selection as Vice Presidential candidate to the Wazirin Adamawa Alhaji Atiku Abubakar… Best of luck to both of you…”

Atiku was considering at least five names, ahead of the Monday deadline imposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).