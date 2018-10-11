The much-celebrated relationship of David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and Chioma Avril Rowland is in troubled waters, TheCable Lifestyle understands.





The lovers are said to be having incessant disagreements over alleged infidelity on the part of the superstar.





“Chioma has been complaining and they are having problems,” according to an insider in the loop of things.





TheCable reports that their disagreement recently reached a head when Chioma confronted the singer over allegations of impregnating yet another woman.





Before their relationship entered a rough patch, the pair was inseparable, often sharing pictures of their trips around the world.





Chioma was also known for accompanying Davido on his foreign performance engagements.





On Chioma’s 23rd birthday, Davido caused a stir on social media when he released a song titled ‘Assurance’ in homage to her.





He also generated a torrent of reactions by presenting her with a N45 million Porshe as a birthday gift. The car came with a plate number which reads ‘Assurance’.





Chioma, an economics undergraduate at Lead City University, is the latest high profile woman Davido will be involved with.





The singer has two children from his former relationships.





Imade Adeleke is the product of his romance with Sophie Momodu while he had Hailey Veronica Adeleke with an Atlanta-based lady popularly known as Amanda ‘Mandy Play’ on Instagram.