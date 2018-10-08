Blessing Onuh, daughter of immediate past Senate President, David Mark has lost the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to her uncle, Egli Johnson Ahubi for Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency.





Mrs. Onuh failed to secure a single vote in the rescheduled primaries of the PDP held at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.





Ahubi, who is the current Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly polled 133 votes to win the ticket.





The current occupant, Ezekiel Adaji polled 77 votes. Adajo Ogiri got 15 votes, Eric Adokwu and Blessing Onuh had not votes.





Mrs. Onuh lost her election the day her father, David Mark also lost the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar.