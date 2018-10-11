 Court summons Oshiomhole over alleged corruption (VIDEO) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of  the All  Progressives Congress (APC), has been summoned by a federal high court in Abuja to answer questions over alleged corrupt practices he carried out while he was governor of Edo.

Osadolor Ochei, a bishop, had filed against the former governor.

The court has fixed October 23, 2018, for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and  Oshiomhole to appear before it over the allegation.

Watch the video below:

