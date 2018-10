the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been summoned by a federal high court in Abuja to answer questions over alleged corrupt practices he carried out while he was governor of Edo. Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman ofthe AllProgressives Congress (APC), has been summoned by a federal high court in Abuja to answer questions over alleged corrupt practices he carried out while he was governor of Edo.





Osadolor Ochei, a bishop, had filed against the former governor.





The court has fixed October 23, 2018, for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Oshiomhole to appear before it over the allegation.