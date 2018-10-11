Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been summoned by a federal high court in Abuja to answer questions over alleged corrupt practices he carried out while he was governor of Edo.





Osadolor Ochei, a bishop, had filed against the former governor.





The court has fixed October 23, 2018, for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Oshiomhole to appear before it over the allegation.





