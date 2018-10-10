 Court sacks Rivers APC chair, others | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Court sacks Rivers APC chair, others

2:49 PM 0
A+ A-
A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has again sacked the elected executives of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State led by Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree.

The court also declared as void the election of Tonye Cole as the governorship candidate of the party for the 2019 election, the the Ojukaye faction of the party.
YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top