A Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State has retrained the National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC from submitting the list of all party candidates for the 2019 election from Delta State to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.The presiding judge, Justice Toyin Adegoke in her ruling, ordered the NWC not to submit any list of candidates for the 2019 general elections from Delta State from any of the two factions to INEC till the substantive suit filled is heard.The Chief Cyril Ogodo led State Executive had filed a suit asking the court to restrain APC, Adams Oshiomhole and its agents from submitting the list of candidates from the Prophet Jones Erue faction to INEC.