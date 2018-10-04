Ahead of Saturday’s national convention, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has concluded plans to commit all its presidential aspirants in the 2019 general elections to a bond, in what appears a move to stem possible post-convention crisis.The bond, expected to be signed this week, was arrived at, following the resolution at the party’s 82nd National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting last week that all aspirants should unite behind the presidential flag bearer after Saturday’s convention in Port Harcourt.In a chat with National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the party stated that despite the plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to infiltrate its ranks during the convention, it would emerge from the exercise a more united platform determined to win power at the centre in 2019.He added that more than anything else, the aspirants were heading to the convention in confident mood, stressing, however, that they were aware that only one of them will emerge the candidate at the end of the day.He said: “Our resolve to conduct a free, fair, credible and acceptable convention is total and the party is fully committed to this.‘’This week, all the presidential aspirants will sign a bond not only to accept the outcome of the process but also to support whoever emerges winner of the ticket.“The PDP has the experience, the capacity and focus to restore our people’s confidence in this nation, having witnessed more than three and a half years of unfulfilled promises by the APC-led government.”