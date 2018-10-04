A statement by Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer Pastor E.A Adebayo is currently making the rounds on social media.

In a tweet by the church’s official handle, Pastor Folu said during her session: “There should be no confusion in the house of God. You have to go to your Pastor first to consult for marriage before your parent.”





DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #RCCGAYC2018 @RCCGNYAYA There should be no confusion in the house of God. You have to go to your Pastor first to consult for marriage before your parent @PastorFAAdeboye DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable October 4, 2018 She was speaking at the ongoing National Youth Convention of the church on a topic she titled, "the indomitable family"








