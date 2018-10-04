 Consult your pastor first for marriage before your parents— Pastor Adeboye | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
A statement by Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer Pastor E.A Adebayo is currently making the rounds on social media.



In a tweet by the church’s official handle, Pastor Folu said during her session: “There should be no confusion in the house of God. You have to go to your Pastor first to consult for marriage before your parent.”
She was speaking at the ongoing National Youth Convention of the church on a topic she titled, "the indomitable family"


