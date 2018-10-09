The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms and moderate rainfall activities over some parts of the country today.NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) yesterday predicted prospects of thunderstorms over the central cities like Abuja, Mambila Plateau, Bida, Lokoja, and Bauchi in the morning.It said scattered thunderstorms were anticipated over Yola, Taraba, Bauchi, FCT and Gombe during afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 27 to 34 and 15 to 27 degrees Celsius.The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy conditions with thunderstorms over Kebbi and its environs during the morning hours.It also predicted likelihood of thundery activities over Potiskum, Dutse, Kano, Gusau and Maiduguri in the afternoon with day and night temperatures of 34 to 35 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions over the coastal cities with prospects of thunderstorms over Abeokuta, Ibadan, Oyo, Ekiti as well as Anambra, Enugu, Ogoja, Abakaliki and Enugu axis in the morning hours.“There are prospects of thunderstorms and rains in the Afternoon and evening hours over Lagos, Benin, Asaba, Yenagoa, Abakaliki and Akure with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.“There are stronger prospects of weather activities over the country in the afternoon and evening period,” NiMet predicted.