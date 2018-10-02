Activities at the Federal Secretariat in FCT have picked up as many civil servants resumed work after the labour strike and 58th independence anniversary holiday.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had on the midnight of Sept. 26, embarked on a nationwide strike.The strike was to press its demand for the implementation of the new minimum wage for workers in the country but was called off on Sunday for further negotiations with the government.The NAN correspondent, who monitored activities at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja and its environs, reports that over 80 per cent of staff were seen in their offices going about their normal duties.NAN also observed that the car park of the secretariat was busy and almost full.Mr Akinwale Adegbola, a civil servant who spoke to NAN said that he was glad the strike was called off and that he hoped government had gotten the message.“We have resumed and hoping that the strike made a positive impact.“I believe that government will definitely do something to make people happy soon by meeting the demands of the NLC and increasing the new minimum wage,” he said.Another civil servant, Mrs Funke Jide said that the suspension of the strike signified that the government was willing to increase the minimum wage.She added that industrial action was not good for any nation’s economic development as it always crippled activities.