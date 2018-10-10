The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has advised the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to steer clear of partisan politics in Nigeria.





The party also accused CAN of being pro-PDP, explaining that the intervention of the Christian body in politics and legal matters was because of its emotional political disposition in favour of the PDP not for the interest of justice.





The Party disclosed this in a statement by the APC Directorate of Publicity, Research and Strategy, signed by its Spokesman Kunle Oyatomi.





Oyatomi said intervention of CAN in politics was divisive and not in its best interest.

The statement read: “We are unimpressed by the patent hostility of CAN to the APC which had become open since the presidency of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.





“CAN has been so pro-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it has been acting like an unofficial extension of that party in Osun State.





“CAN cannot afford to be partisan in such a multi religious society as Nigeria. It is supposed to be a unifying factor not a divisive one. But unfortunately, since the Ayo Orisejafor presidency of CAN, that organisation has become unashamedly and openly supportive of the PDP.





“In our opinion, CAN is not a court of law to demand the cancellation of Ekiti and Osun States elections which it did not even observed. The lawyers are already in tribunal and the decision to uphold or cancel the elections belongs to the judges at the tribunal.





“It is therefore presumptuous and unbecoming of a body like CAN to intervene in politics and legal matters, not because of its interest in legality and justice but because of its emotional political disposition in favour of the PDP.





“Osun State population is not only limited to Christians. But since Rauf Aregbesola became governor, he has been even-handed with all faiths. Still CAN’s posture to some of the governor’s actions had been combative from a standpoint of faith.





“It is, therefore, not in the interest of peace and harmony for CAN to fan division in a cultural setting like in Yoruba land where Muslims and Christians have for centuries lived together peacefully, sharing both faiths.”