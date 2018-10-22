 Cameroon President Biya re-elected for seventh straight term | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Cameroon President Biya re-elected for seventh straight term

Cameroon President Paul Biya has been re-elected to a seventh straight term with 71.3 percent of the vote in this month’s election, the Constitutional Council said Monday.

Opposition candidate Maurice Kamto came second with 14.2 percent, council president Clement Atangana said, announcing the official results of the October 7 ballot in a state television broadcast.
