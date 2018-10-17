Igbo leaders in Lagos APC said on Wednesday that voting for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential elections would hasten the chances of Igbo clinching the presidency in future.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the group, led by the Lagos APC spokesman, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, made the declaration at an interactive session with political correspondents in Lagos.Igbokwe said there was need for Igbo not to allow the sentiments of a vice-presidential slot to becloud their sense of reasoning over an anticipated Igbo presidency in 2023.“We should support PMB, instead of Atiku; and there is need for the Igbo to key in so as not to lose out in the scheme for power.“Politics is a game of numbers. Igbo must demonstrate commitment through their support and key in with a political party that would guarantee the realisation of their aspirations,” Igbokwe counselled.According to Igbokwe, there is need for Igbo to work towards winning the trust and friendship of other geo-political zones, to guarantee their support for an Igbo president in 2023.“The president has even said so, that he will support an Igbo presidency in 2023. It is wise that we also support him in 2019.’’The APC chieftain argued that the Buhari administration had achieved so much in infrastructure development in the South East and had broken grounds that should guarantee his return.“Apart from being members of the APC, as Nigerians, we believe that the President has integrity, is hardworking, intelligent, dependable and is also not corrupt. But sentiments will not allow some people to see it,” Igbokwe added.On issues of endorsement of candidates in Lagos, the spokesman urged politicians to be wary of fake Igbo groups in Lagos.“We have noticed that all manner of people gather themselves every election year to extort money from the state, promising to deliver Igbo votes to our party in Lagos.“Over the years, we have noticed that these political entrepreneurs whose aim is to make money and nothing more continue to swindle leaders every election year.“It is our wish, therefore, that all matters pertaining to Ndigbo in APC Lagos will be routed through this body that is set up to provide synergy that will galvanise our people into action.“This will lead to more votes for the APC in Lagos State, given the Igbo numerical strength in the state.”