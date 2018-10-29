 Buhari’s government deceitful about restructuring -Shehu Sani | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Buhari's government deceitful about restructuring -Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, says the current government is deceitful about restructuring.

Sani said this in a tweet on Monday. The senator said the governments of the past ignored restructuring.

“The government of the past ignored restructuring; The government of the present is deceitful about restructuring,” the lawmaker tweeted.
Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flagbearer, has been an advocate of restructuring.

Also, Kingsley Moghalu, presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP), has also called for restructuring, describing it as the best path to economic transformation.

“The first is the case for justice and equity,” Moghalu said at a lecture he delivered in Enugu on Sunday.

“Anyone can make disingenuous arguments, but the current constitutional structure of Nigeria and concentration of power at the center in Abuja favors some parts of the country and disenfranchises others, in particular those parts of the country from which the natural resources rents support the current structure.”

Sani was until last week a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He quit the party following his inability to secure a reelection ticket.
