President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that the visit by Deeper Life Bible Church General Superintendent Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has boosted his morale.He noted that God did not make any mistake by creating 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria.In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said: “God did not make a mistake when he created over 250 different ethnic groups, and decided to put them in a place called Nigeria.”Buhari said Nigerians must appreciate God for bringing everyone together.“We must appreciate God for bringing us together. He knows what he was doing. He didn’t make a mistake,” the President noted.Describing Nigeria as “a great country” endowed with human and natural resources, President said: “We have challenges in trying to get people to understand us.“With my experience as a governor, Minister of Petroleum, Head of State, Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund, I thought I had seen it all, but Nigeria has a way of going at its own speed.“My morale is raised by your visit. I very much appreciate it,” he addedThe President noted what he described as Pastor Kumuyi’s “intellectual achievements” as a scholar and university lecturer before going into full time ministry, adding that he was “excited a great deal” for the General Superintendent’s acceptance of government’s invitation to preach the sermon at the country’s 58th independence anniversary.“Thank you very much,” the President said.Pastor Kumuyi, who leads one of the country’s largest Pentecostal churches, said it was an honour to be received by the President on a busy day as October 1.He told the President that he appreciates the government.“Please remain focused and courageous and do what is right. Not everyone will support you publicly, but we are praying for you so that your tenure will be one of progress and prosperity for the country.”The General Superintendent was accompanied by his wife, Esther, Pastor Samuel Afuwape, Pastor Chike Onwuasoanya and Pastor Seyin Malomo, the Chaplain of Aso Chapel.