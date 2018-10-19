



President Muhammadu Buhari had a meeting with the national security council at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.





Dan Ali, minister of defence, said the security situation in the country in relation to the general election was discussed at the meeting.





He said security agents would be deployed to states to douse tension created during the primaries held across the country and also to ensure peaceful elections in 2019.





“The meeting discussed attempt to put pressure on electoral body by some notable personalities through demonstrations which was brought under control by combine efforts of security agencies to avoid been hijacked by hoodlums and armed bandits,” Dan Ali said in a statement.





“Another area of security concern includes post- election violence, as desperate politicians may whip up ethno- religious sentiments to create security situation in the country. Also of concern is the proliferation and stockpiling of weapons by some disgruntled elements with a desire to take laws into their hands at the slightest opportunity.





“The council called for the concerted efforts of all security agencies to ensure that 2019 elections are hitch free and the need for continuous sensitization of the public by National Orientation Agency (NOA) and regular meetings of relevant stakeholders including INEC, international/ local observers and the media ahead of the elections.





Babangana Monguno, national security adviser; Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff; Ibok Ibas, chief of naval staff; Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff and Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, all attended the meeting.