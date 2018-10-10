



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed-door some of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governors at the State House, Abuja.





Governors in attendance included Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Muhammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abdullahi Gamduje (Kano) and Kashim Shettima (Borno).





Although the agenda of the meeting is yet to be known, it may not be unconnected to the crises that have greeted the outcome of the party’s primaries across the country.





Details later..